State Police: Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust
NORTHWEST, La. - State Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after finding a large quantity of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop.
According to Louisiana State Police, a trooper conducted a traffic stop Wednesday and found the driver, 29-year-old Youhandri Pena, in possession of a large quantity of high grade marijuana.
Pena was arrested and charged accordingly.
