State Police: Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust

1 hour 40 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 June 06, 2018 5:16 PM June 06, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

NORTHWEST, La. - State Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after finding a large quantity of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to Louisiana State Police, a trooper conducted a traffic stop Wednesday and found the driver, 29-year-old Youhandri Pena, in possession of a large quantity of high grade marijuana.

Pena was arrested and charged accordingly.

