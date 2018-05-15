State Police to recognize individuals during annual memorial and awards ceremonies

Photo: State Police

BATON ROUGE- In conjunction with National Police Week, the Louisiana State Police will honor and remember the men and women who were killed in the line of duty as well as recognize those who have gone beyond the call of duty.

The men and women will be recognized during the annual memorial and awards ceremonies on Thursday.

At 10 a.m. the annual Louisiana State Police Memorial Ceremony will be held at the LSP Memorial in front of the State Police Headquarters. At 1:30 p.m. the annual Louisiana State Police Awards Ceremony will be held to honor troopers, public safety personnel, and civilians from across the state for their extraordinary efforts over the past year. The ceremony will take place at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy Auditorium.

For more information on troopers who have given it all in the line of duty, click here.