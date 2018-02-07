State Police to deploy 165 troopers to prep for Mardi Gras weekend

NEW ORLEANS- Troopers are getting ready for the busiest weekend of Mardi Gras 2018.

Because of the huge surge in tourists and crowds around the French Quarter and New Orleans metro area, Louisiana State Troopers are buckling down on safety.

Law enforcement's main goal is to ensure safety to everyone on the roads. In a statement released Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said:

"In an effort to ensure safety in the French Quarter and on New Orleans metro area roadways, the Louisiana State Police is partnering with the New Orleans Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and several other law enforcement agencies. Governor John Bel Edwards has committed approximately 165 Louisiana State Police Troopers from across the state to supplement those Troopers already working in the city."

State Troopers will be on assignment in the French Quarter and metro area, primarily focusing on proactive patrols, criminal investigations, crowd control and traffic control.