State Police searching for detention center escapee

MONROE- State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 17 year old that escaped from a Monroe detention center.

On Jan. 2, 17-year-old Teondre Wright escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Wright and three other escapees were confirmed missing at 9:16 p.m.

Authorities say the three others were apprehended in Monroe a short time later.

Wright was being held on various charges including carjacking and armed robbery. Detectives believe he is in the New Orleans area and is considered to be possibly armed and dangerous.

State Police is asking anyone with information related to Wright's whereabouts to contact Louisiana State Police at (504) 471-2775 or the Office of Juvenile Justice Command Center at (318) 651-4890.