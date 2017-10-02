State Police releases punishment for 4 troopers who took side trip last year

BATON ROUGE – Four state troopers have been disciplined for a questionable road trip in 2016.

Previous reports highlighted a trip to a law enforcement conference in San Diego included a lengthy side excursion to the Grand Canyon and a Las Vegas resort and casino. The drive cost the state agency thousands of dollars in overtime.

Monday, State Police said a captain and lieutenant were demoted, another received a formal “letter of reprimand” and another was counseled.

Captain Derrell Williams, who was previously reassigned from the detailed rank of Major to his classified rank of Captain, was demoted to the rank of Lieutenant; Lieutenant Rodney Hyatt has been demoted to the rank of Sergeant; Master Trooper Thurman Miller received a letter of reprimand and Trooper Alexandr Nezgodinsky was counseled.

“This administrative investigation was an unfortunate but necessary process. As a department charged with the public safety of our citizens, we must hold ourselves accountable before we can begin to hold others accountable,” said Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent. “One incident does not define us. We will inevitably make mistakes, but together, our goal must be to promote an environment that is not only conducive to public service and cultivates professional development and growth but also maintains public confidence in our agency.”

