State Police: Person walking on La. 415 hit, killed

5 hours 1 minute 53 seconds ago Sunday, January 21 2018 Jan 21, 2018 January 21, 2018 9:44 AM January 21, 2018 in News
By: Trey Schmaltz

LOBDELL - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on a busy West Baton Rouge highway Saturday night.

Jamie Tabolinksy, 22, of Denham Springs, was killed. 

State Police said Tabolinksy was walking on La. 415 south of La. 76 around 8 o'clock and, for unknown reasons, walked into the path of an SUV.  The SUV hit Tabolinsky, who died at the scene.

No charges were filed.

