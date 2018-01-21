State Police: Person walking on La. 415 hit, killed

LOBDELL - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on a busy West Baton Rouge highway Saturday night.

Jamie Tabolinksy, 22, of Denham Springs, was killed.

State Police said Tabolinksy was walking on La. 415 south of La. 76 around 8 o'clock and, for unknown reasons, walked into the path of an SUV. The SUV hit Tabolinsky, who died at the scene.

No charges were filed.

**********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz