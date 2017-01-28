State Police: Paincourtville man dies after being ejected in Ascension Parish crash

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was ejected from his vehicle and died after he crashed off the side of the road on LA 308 at LA 943 in Ascension Parish.

According to State Police, the crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Louis Davis of Paincourtville.

The crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

State Police said an initial investigation revealed that Davis was traveling southbound on LA 308 in a 1998 Chevrolet S-10.

Then, for reasons still under investigation, Davis failed to negotiate a left hand curve and lost control of his vehicle, according to State Police.

Davis' vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned, State Police said.

Davis was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle, according to State Police.

Davis sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office.

State Police said that it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. A standard toxicology sample will be taken from Davis for analysis, State Police said.