State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Lafourche Parish crash

RACELAND - A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 37-year-old man shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning just north of Raceland.

According to State Police, the crash took the life of Jacob Kraus, 37, of Houma.

State Police said a preliminary investigation of the crash revealed Kraus was traveling north on LA 1 driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic. Kraus entered a right curve in the roadway, and for unknown reasons, crossed the centerline, according to State Police.

Kraus then exited the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.

State Police said alcohol and drug involvement is unknown at this time, and standard toxicology tests are pending.

Kraus was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to State Police.