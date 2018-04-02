Latest Weather Blog
State police locate missing 10-year-old girl
UPDATE: Police have located Taylor and say she is safe.
*****
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La.- The Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lake Providence Police Department.
Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old girl reported missing Sunday.
Jazzmyne Taylor is described as having long black hair with crocheted braids and brown eyes. She is about 5'10'' and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Taylor was last seen Easter Sunday at approximately 3 p.m. in the 14000 block of Second Street in Lake Providence. She was wearing a gray and white striped short sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, black Jordan tennis shoes, and was carrying a pink glittered backpack.
Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Taylor can call the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-559-2800.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Reduce Your Risk: Raising awareness for cardiovascular diseases
-
NAACP calls from grand jury in Alton Sterling case
-
Video shows vet crew slow dancing with puppies waking up from their...
-
Ascension Parish seeing major blight changes following WBRZ story
-
Update: Woman finally getting answers after graves in historic cemetery badly damaged
Sports Video
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido
-
Trent Forshag's Journey: From an LSU walk-on to an assistant on the...