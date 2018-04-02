State police locate missing 10-year-old girl

UPDATE: Police have located Taylor and say she is safe.

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La.- The Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lake Providence Police Department.

Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old girl reported missing Sunday.

Jazzmyne Taylor is described as having long black hair with crocheted braids and brown eyes. She is about 5'10'' and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Taylor was last seen Easter Sunday at approximately 3 p.m. in the 14000 block of Second Street in Lake Providence. She was wearing a gray and white striped short sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, black Jordan tennis shoes, and was carrying a pink glittered backpack.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Taylor can call the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-559-2800.