State Police leader: 'I welcome' travel audit

BATON ROUGE - The leader of the Louisiana State Police says he has no objections to a legislative auditor review of taxpayer-funded travel in his department.



Col. Mike Edmonson said: "I welcome any review."



Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera confirmed Monday that he will look into the spending, after a request from Rep. Blake Miguez.



Miguez says he wanted an independent audit after questions were raised about state police spending on overtime and expenses for troopers who drove to a conference in California, diverting to a Las Vegas casino and the Grand Canyon on the way.



Miguez asked Purpera to review out-of-state travel expenses from 2008 to 2017, the time Edmonson has been in charge.



Edmonson says he's changed travel compensation policies and launched an internal investigation into the trip and agency travel procedures.