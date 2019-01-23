State police issue endangered child advisory for missing 11-year-old girl

MONROE - Louisiana State Police has issued a level II endangered/missing child advisory for a young girl reported missing in north Louisiana.

State police said Wednesday it was issuing a statewide advisory for 11-year-old Tia Myshell McFarland on behalf of the Monroe Police Department.

McFarland was last seen between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at her residence in the Booker T area of Monroe. She was wearing blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a purple jacket. She was possibly riding a 20-inch hot pink bicycle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 318-329-2600 or call 911.