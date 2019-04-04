81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State police investigating sheriff who allegedly used state prisoner for yard work

31 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 April 04, 2019 3:09 PM April 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - State police say they're investigating claims West Baton Rouge sheriff had a state prison inmate perform work on his private property.

A Louisiana State Police spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it was investigating that Sheriff Mike Cazes had the inmate perform yard work at his home. That inmate, identified as Elmer Castillo, was serving time for sexual battery.

Castillo was being housed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail at the time. He's since been moved to the Dixon Correctional Center in Jackson.

State police said the investigation is ongoing and the findings will eventually be turned over to the district attorney's office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days