State police investigating sheriff who allegedly used state prisoner for yard work

WEST BATON ROUGE - State police say they're investigating claims West Baton Rouge sheriff had a state prison inmate perform work on his private property.

A Louisiana State Police spokesperson confirmed Thursday that it was investigating that Sheriff Mike Cazes had the inmate perform yard work at his home. That inmate, identified as Elmer Castillo, was serving time for sexual battery.

Castillo was being housed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail at the time. He's since been moved to the Dixon Correctional Center in Jackson.

State police said the investigation is ongoing and the findings will eventually be turned over to the district attorney's office.