State police investigating deadly crash on Walker South Road
WALKER - Police are responding to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Walker South Road near Buddy Ellis Road. According to state police, one person was killed in the accident.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.
State Police have now CLOSED Walker South Road in both directions at Buddy Ellis following a fatal accident. Avoid the area. More here: https://t.co/yzXbpkAZ9p— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) April 2, 2019
