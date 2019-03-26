65°
State police investigating deadly crash in East Feliciana Parish

Tuesday, March 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Authorities are responding to a deadly crash on a highway in East Feliciana Parish Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. on LA 10 west of LA 19. According to Louisiana State Police, one person has died in the crash.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured at this time.

State police say they expect to release more information soon.

