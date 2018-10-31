State police investigating after bicyclist killed in crash

COVINGTON - A bicyclist is dead after a late night crash in St. Tammany Parish.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Tuesday state police were called to a fatal crash involving bicycle on La 36 near 7th Street. Authorities say the identity of the person is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

The initial investigation revealed that the cyclist was riding a mountain bike westbound on LA 36. Based on evidence gathered at the scene, troopers determined the bike wasn't equipped with safety lights. Authorities also said the man was wearing dark colors and didn't have a helmet on.

The crash happened when 26-year-old Kristofer Brumfield was driving a 2014 Nissan Maxima westbound while approaching the cyclist from the rear. The front bumper hit the bike and the man was ejected.

The man on the bike was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Blood sample was collected from the cyclist and will be sent to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for analysis. Brumfield provided Troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no alcohol present.

State police say the case is still under investigation.