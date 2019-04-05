State police identify pedestrian fatally struck by deputy on LA 1

BATON ROUGE- A deadly crash involving an on-duty West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy shut down LA 1 early Friday morning.

The deputy, identified by state police as 20-year-old Albert Casco, was driving a work release van down LA 1 southbound near Emily Drive around 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck a man crossing the roadway.

The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Clinell Robertson of Plaquemine. Investigators said Robertson was wearing dark clothes at the time and walked into the path of the deputy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Casco showed no signs of impairment. A toxicology test for Robertson is still pending.

The investigation is ongoing.