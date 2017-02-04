State Police: Escapees from Swanson Center for Youth captured

MONROE - Two youths from Swanson Center for Youth escaped from the facility on Monday, Jan. 30.

On Feb. 4 around 10:15 a.m., both Kiore Collins and Kelvin Provost were captured and taken into custody, according to State Police.

State Police, along with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, United States Marshal Service-Fugitive Taskforce and the Office of Juvenile Justice, worked to find and arrest the two individuals.

Collins and Provost were charged with aggravated escape and battery on a correctional facility employee.

"I am very proud of the hard work and persistence of all the agencies involved to locate and arrest these two suspects," State Police Superintendent Colonel Mike Edmonson said in a press release. "By working closely together and having partnerships within law enforcement, these are the types of results we can expect."

"The Office of Juvenile Justice appreciates the support and assistance of all agencies involved to bring the search of the two escapees to an end," Deputy Secretary of Juvenile Justice James Bueche said in a press release. " The safety of the community is a top priority and we are pleased that the outcome resulted with no injuries."