State Police ceremony to honor officers killed in line of duty

Photo: State Police

BATON ROUGE- In conjunction with National Police Week, Louisiana State Police will honor and remember the men and women who were killed in the line of duty as well as recognize those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

The men and women will be recognized during the annual memorial ceremony 10 a.m. Thursday at the LSP Memorial in front of the State Police Headquarters.

At 1:30 p.m., the annual Louisiana State Police Awards Ceremony will be held to honor troopers, public safety personnel, and civilians from across the state for their extraordinary efforts over the past year. The ceremony will take place at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy Auditorium.

