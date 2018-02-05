61°
State Police arrest off-duty deputy for DWI

Monday, February 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY- Authorities have arrested an off-duty St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputy for DWI for driving while intoxicated Sunday.

State police arrested the deputy Sunday in Terrebonne Parish. According to a release, the deputy was placed on suspension without pay pending an internal investigation.

“Our badge is a symbol of the trust the people of St. Mary Parish have placed in us," said Sheriff Scott Anslum. "We, as law enforcement officers, must maintain a high level of integrity. When a law enforcement officer breaks that trust, they must be held accountable for their decisions.”

Neither the name of the deputy or a photo was immediately released.

