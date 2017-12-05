State Police and FBI searching for armed bank robbers

SHREVEPORT- Detectives from the Louisiana State Police Department along with the FBI are asking for the public's help in locating two people suspected of robbing two banks.

On Nov. 10 at 10:25 a.m., authorities said two unknown suspects entered the Guaranty Bank in Epps and produced a handgun. The suspects demanded money from the teller and left with an undetermined amount of money. Authorities said the suspects appeared to be a male and female. Both suspects were almost completely covered with clothing.

On Nov. 27 at 2 p.m., two unknown suspects armed with handguns entered the Barksdale Federal Credit Union in Cotton Valley. Again the suspects appeared to be a male and female.

Authorities believe the robberies are connected. Both robbery locations are relatively close to the Arkansas/Louisiana state line with one robbery occurring in Webster Parish and the other in West Carroll Parish.

Authorities say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations at 318-741-2723 or the FBI's Shreveport field office at 318-861-1890.

The FBI is offering a reward for information which leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects responsible for these robberies.