60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State police: 5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

3 hours 26 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, January 28 2018 Jan 28, 2018 January 28, 2018 12:54 PM January 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WRIC
MELCROFT, Pa. - State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.
  
WPXI-TV reports the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Melcroft.
  
Melcroft is about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.
  
The victims were identified only as three men and two women. At least one other person was wounded and was taken to a hospital, but further details on that person's condition were not immediately released.
  
Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found at the scene.
  
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days