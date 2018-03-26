State Police: 14-year-old kills two in head-on crash

GONZALES - Authorities say two people are dead after a crash caused by a 14-year-old driver.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred on LA 74 west of US 61 in Ascension Parish.

According to a release, 42-year-old Robert Stafford and his passenger, 45-year-old Dusty Duet, were killed. The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Stafford was traveling eastbound on a 2001 Harley Davidson. At the same time, the 14-year-old was traveling westbound on LA 74 in a 2017 Nissan Versa.

For reasons still under investigation, the 14-year-old crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the motorcycle head-on. The 14-year-old then continued driving westbound and came to a stop after hitting a utility pole.

Stafford and Duet were pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to police.