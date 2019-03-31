State pledges $80 million for Bayou Chene floodgate

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) - Residents in six southeastern Louisiana parishes will get some relief from backwater flooding thanks to a new floodgate.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this week that the state's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is pledging $80 million to build a permanent floodgate across Bayou Chene.

The money comes from a revenue-sharing agreement called the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act that gives gulf states money from oil and gas developments off their shores.

The floodgate will help Morgan City and other communities in the area that are prone to backwater flooding.

That happens when the Atchafalaya River is running high and water backs up Bayou Chene.

Over the years the area has relied on stopgap measures to hold back the water.