State offices closed Friday due to winter weather

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a number of state government offices will be closed on Friday due to possible winter weather.

Offices in in Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Lafayette, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes will be closed Dec. 8.

The East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish government offices have also announced closures.

The EBR District Attorney's office will also be closed.

