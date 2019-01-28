State now accepting income tax returns

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Revenue is now accepting 2018 state individual income tax returns.

The department is urging taxpayers to file electronically. Filing online is faster, and people will be able to track their refund once everything has been submitted.

Individual income tax returns are due May 15. Taxpayers can expect their refunds within 45 days after filing online and 14 weeks after filing a paper form.

People are advised to inform the department of any changes in personal information, such as a change in address or marital status. The department also wants people to know if they need to pay the LDR, to do so with checks or money orders since cash isn't accepted.

Click here to file online and here for a paper form.