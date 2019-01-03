55°
State medical pot tests cause conflict of interest concerns

Thursday, January 03 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's only operating medical marijuana grower is concerned about the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry's plan to test the crop itself instead of using third-party laboratories.

The president of licensed grower GB Sciences Louisiana, John Davis, tells The Advocate that the new regulatory scheme complicates procedures such as appealing contested test results. Marijuana grown by the state's two approved producers is supposed to be tested by an independent laboratory to ensure the crop's safety.

But the state agriculture department says all laboratories that responded to its request for proposals failed to meet state requirements, leaving it to temporarily conduct the tests. The law allowing medical marijuana in Louisiana was passed in 2016, and Davis says the greater than two-year delay in solving the laboratory issue is concerning.

