State Licensing board talks contractor fraud

BATON ROUGE - Yet another chance for flood victims to ask questions, but this time, the answerer is different.

The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors will be on hand Thursday at Dutch Physical Therapy in Denham Springs, to talk contractor fraud.

Thursday is the second of a four part series being hosted at the PT facility. Last week, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry spoke to an audience of 15. Officials hope they hope to top that at the second meeting.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to last an hour. Officials say they do plan to answer every question.