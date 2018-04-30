State leaders to discuss flu shot information bill

BATON ROUGE- A bill that looks to curb some of the dangers school students face when it comes to the flu is up for debate.

Representative Paula Davis has introduced a bill that would require schools to provide up-to-date information on the flu vaccinations to parents. It also proposes that the Louisiana Department of Education do the same for parents of homeschooled children.

The bill passed the House last month in a 90 to 1 vote. The information schools would be required to share would include the causes, symptoms of the flu, and how it is spread. Parents would also be able to learn where vaccinations are available.

The Louisiana Department of Health, Department of Education, and schools would determine individually the most cost-effective way to share the information.

Louisiana saw flu numbers increase in December and the beginning of the year. The Department of Health even offered several events providing free flu vaccines.

Health officials urged the public to take advantage, saying the flu shot is the best way to avoid the virus.