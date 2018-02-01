State leaders to discuss Comite River Diversion Canal Project

BATON ROUGE- The Comite River Diversion Canal Project Task Force will meet today to discuss where the project currently stands.

The project has been decades in the works, but now it's in a state of limbo. Congress authorized the Army Corps of Engineers to built it years ago. The diversion canal is one of dozens of projects going on around the country. State officials say the project has not moved forward because Congress didn't approve enough money to finish it.

Many residences believe the project could help reduce flooding in the Baton Rouge area, especially in the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish and in Livingston Parish.

The White House is asking Congress to approve direct funding for infrastructure projects, like the Comite River Diversion Canal.