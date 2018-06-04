State leaders prepare for last day of special session

BATON ROUGE- The clock is ticking for state leaders to find a compromise in fixing Louisiana's $648 million fiscal cliff.

The second special session of the year will come to a close Monday.

Over the weekend, the Senate agreed to a $29 billion budget along with along with about $450 million in taxes necessary to pay for it. The Senate's plan would fully fund higher education and TOPS, major health programs, and the Department of Children and Family Services. Meanwhile, the House has not agreed on a plan yet.

In a statement Sunday night, Governor John Bel Edwards thanked the bipartisan group working on the latest budget. He added that while some deep cuts are still expected, these strategic spending cuts can be made in a more responsible way while still reducing some tax burden on residents.