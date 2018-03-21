State lawmakers to discuss proposed hazing bill

BATON ROUGE- A proposed House bill could make changes to hazing punishments.

House Bill 78, which will be discussed in the House's Crime and Justice Committee today, is proposing hardening the standards of penalties for hazing. Some state leaders consider current hazing punishments to be too light. After the death of LSU freshman Max Gruver last year, this bill wants the penalties to be stronger.

Right now, in Louisiana hazing is a misdemeanor and carries 10 to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $100. Under the proposed bill, hazing could carry a $1,000 fine, six months in jail or both. House Bill 78 is also proposing concrete definitions of hazing.