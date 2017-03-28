State lawmakers seek to protect birth control

CARSON CITY, Nevada - Democratic lawmakers in some states are pressing ahead with efforts to protect birth control access, Planned Parenthood funding and abortion coverage in case they are jeopardized in the future.



Republican leaders in Congress withdrew a bill last week that would have repealed former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, halted Planned Parenthood's federal funding and curtailed the ability of many low-income women to obtain affordable birth control.



Despite that setback for the GOP, some Republicans say Congress might revisit health care. At the same time, anti-abortion leaders say they will not abandon their campaign to defund Planned Parenthood.