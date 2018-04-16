53°
State lawmakers reduce budget proposed for House, Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana lawmakers have scaled back a budget proposal for their own agencies, reversing a plan that would have boosted spending by nearly $12 million.
When it was first introduced, the budget bill for legislative agencies , filed by House Speaker Taylor Barras, would have spent $96.4 million in the 2018-19 financial year that begins July 1. That would have been a significant increase from the $84.8 million allocated this year for the House, Senate, legislative auditor and other offices that work for lawmakers.
But the House Appropriations Committee stripped $12.1 million from the proposal Monday, shrinking it to $84.3 million instead - slightly less than the legislative agencies received this year. The measure was advanced to the full House for consideration without objection.
