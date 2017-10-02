State lawmaker calls for review of BRPD after WBRZ report

BATON ROUGE – A state lawmaker and former city official is asking for the Louisiana Legislative Auditor to investigate extra-duty assignments within the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The request comes after the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported last week, officers on administrative leave were still collecting payment from extra duty. Officers are put on administrative leave for various reasons. Typically, if an officer is on leave with pay, they are not on duty and are not to work as a police officer.

The department said it realized there were issues with its policy when WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto discussed the story with high-ranking officers. Interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said after a review, and learning of this story, the extra duty issue has come to an end.

"I want the public to know that we've recognized the fault in our policy. We worked to change it. It has been changed, and moving forward it won't happen again,” Dunnam said in an interview on WBRZ News last week.

Monday, State Representative Denise Marcelle asked for a state review of the department and its policies.

Marcelle was a city council representative before being elected to state government.

