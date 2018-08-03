State launches effort to extend foster care through age 21

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the Department of Children and Family Services, legislative leaders, and child advocates in launching efforts to extend foster care in Louisiana through the age of 21.

According to a release, the issue gained momentum when legislators passed two resolutions on the topic in the Spring. Sen. Regina Barrow's resolution to form a task force to study extending the age, and Sen. Ryan Gatti's resolution extended the age of foster care through high school graduation or until the age of 21 whichever occurs first.

"Today's launch is an important statement about our commitment to the children in our care," said Edwards. "We have a responsibility to ensure they have the foundations they need to gain the best possible start in life. That means connecting them with housing and other resources, helping them form permanent relationships with caring, competent adults and providing access to the education and skills development necessary to become productive citizens."

Nearly 30 other states have extended the age of foster care, according to the release.