State issues administrative order demanding repairs for Clinton water system

CLINTON - The Department of Health is demanding the town of Clinton repair its water system and provide safe drinking water to its residents.

The order addressed to Mayor Lori Bell and numerous other town officials laid out more than a dozen violations generally citing poor upkeep of the town's water system for the past decade. The documents also suggest the town failed to keep a record of complaints pertaining to the system and only one of its wells, which had its own slew of problems, was operational.

Bell was arrested on malfeasance charges earlier this month for her handling of the water system during her time in office.

The order says the town must restore safe chlorine levels within the next 30 days. It's also required to hire a licensed engineer to inspect the water system and have a repair plan in place within the next 90 days.

The town is potentially subject to a fine of $847 for each day the system is not in compliance.

You can read the full document here.