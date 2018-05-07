62°
State income tax extension must be filed before May 15
BATON ROUGE- Taxpayers who need more time to file their state individual income taxes must request an extension before the May 15 filing deadline.
An extension provides more time to prepare and file a Louisiana individual income tax return, according to a release. It does not grant additional time to pay any taxes due.
Taxpayers should file for an extension before the deadline to avoid late-filing penalties.
To submit an extension request online click here.
