State honors Mexican officials who aided Lozada case

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards and Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and held a gathering Wednesday to honor Mexican officials who helped with the arrest of a high-profile murder case.

Louisiana law enforcement leaders acclaimed the Governor of Coahuila, and other Mexican officials, who played an integral role in locating and apprehending Oscar Lozada for the 2011 alleged killing of his wife Sylviane. Those same officials also aided in the safe return of the Lozada's 12-year-old daughter.

Plaques of appreciation were given at the reception, which was held at the Governor's Mansion.

"I think this gathering is an impressive showing of collaboration and cooperation across not only state lines, but across national borders," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

"Without the assistance of these men and women, I doubt Lozada would be in prison awaiting trial today; nor would Angelina be home safe with her mother’s family in Belgium. I’m honored to thank these individuals for their commitment to global public safety, child protection and justice. It makes me hopeful for future partnerships."