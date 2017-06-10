State giving away weevils to control invasive water weed

AP - Louisiana is giving weevils to property owners who want to help control an invasive, herbicide-shedding water weed that infests a long, narrow lake.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it will be giving away plants with live weevils on June 24 in the Lake Bistineau boat launch parking lot in Doyline. Biologists want them placed in deep pockets that hold water even after the lake is drawn down to strand and kill the weed, called giant salvinia.

Interested people will get sealed bags of salvinia containing adult and larval weevils, and directions for placement.

To ensure there are enough weevils, people who plan to participate should email or call biologist supervisor Kevin Houston at khoustonwlf.la.gov or (318) 371-5214, before close of business June 21.