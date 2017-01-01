State gets grant to help track website targeting jobseekers

Image from The Sun Herald

BILOXI, Miss. - Mississippi Energy Institute has created a website called "Get on the Grid" to help students and their parents learn about opportunities for well-paying jobs in Mississippi.



Get on the Grid features jobs in energy, manufacturing and utilities, some of the fastest-growing, highest-paid and most in-demand jobs in the state, with well over 100,000 openings in these fields in Mississippi. The Sun Herald reports a $200,000 federal grant administered through the state Department of Employment Security is determining who is using the website and how to draw more traffic.



MEI Vice President of Development Garrett McInnis says total traffic to the site, www.getonthegridms.com , was averaging 11.1 visits per day before a digital campaign that's taking the message to where teens and young adults look for information - their cellphones and other mobile devices. In the 11 weeks since the campaign began on Oct. 3, it attracted 34,727 visits, or an average of 428 a day, just from South Mississippi and the Jackson area.