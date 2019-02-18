State fiscal committee to review Town of Clinton finances

CLINTON - After a series of WBRZ reports, the state auditor's office wants to review Clinton's finances.

The fiscal review committee meeting is set for Monday at 1 p.m.

Last fall, subpoenas were filed after the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police started looking into the questionable lease of four Chevy Tahoes for more than $200,000 for the Clinton Police Department.

Mayor Lori Ann Bell and then-Clinton Police Chief Fred Dunn were arrested and charged for improperly making the purchase without approval from the town council or speaking with the city attorney.

In October, Clinton's Police Department was back in the spotlight when a search warrant was issued as investigators looked into the department's finances for evidence of possible theft and the collection of excessive and possibly illegal fines.

Countless boil advisories have been placed on the East Feliciana Parish town recently. The Louisiana Department of Health stepped in, and ordered Bell to correct several deficiencies. The problems with the drinking water landed Bell back behind bars after she allegedly failed to comply with the state mandates.

Bell was personally asked to appear before the review committee by Legislative Auditor Darryl Pupera.