State Fire Marshal discusses arson prevention

BATON ROUGE- This week is National Fire Awareness Week.

Fire officials are trying to increase their efforts to prevent cases of arson at vacant and abandoned buildings.

Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant tire shop on Evangeline Street. Baton Rouge Fire Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities say the structure was a total loss.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning spoke with WBRZ about fire prevention.

Browning also spoke about a fatal fire that occurred early Wednesday morning. The fire was reported in the 6000 block of Matthews Street.