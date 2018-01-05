State Fire Marshal attributes sudden spike in fires to winter weather

BATON ROUGE - State officials are attributing the recent bump in house fires in part to the freezing weather that has been gripping Louisiana over the past week.

The State Fire Marshal released a statement Thursday warning residents to remain cautious while space heaters and other equipment.

Since Jan. 1, firefighters have responded to six fatal residential fires which have left 10 dead. Six of those deaths occurred in East Baton Rouge Parish alone, nearly matching the parish's 2017 total of 7 fire deaths in less than a week.

Investigators believe that four of the deaths may be attributed to the use of space heaters.

Officials recommend residents adhere to the “three-foot rule,” leaving at least three feet between a heat source and anything flamable. Ovens or open flame sources, such as candles, should never be used to heat homes.