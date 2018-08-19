State Democrats are trying to get a jump start on November elections

BATON ROUGE - The Democrat State Central Committee is meeting at the State Capitol this weekend to try to get a jump start on the November elections.

Renee Fontenot Free, a Democrat running for office says they have been working rigorously for support.

"This morning and this afternoon, we have been working to galvanize support for Democrats all across the state."

State Senator Karen Carter Peterson said, she's the chairman of the Louisiana Democratic Party and they are doing everything they can let candidates know who they are.

"The majority of the voters in this state are actually Democrats and so what we are doing is making sure that Democrats are aware that we have qualified candidates that are running for office," said Peterson.

The Democrats are putting up, untested candidates, against, five Republicans, already in office and in strong GOP districts. Stephen Handwerk is the Executive Director of the State Democrat Party says, the Republican party better be ready because they are in full gear.

"Any Republican that's taking it for granted, they might want to check their rear view mirror, because we are coming up on them fast," Handwerk said.

Voters will make the final decision on what party will win in November when all the candidates will be on the ballot. The ballot will include those endorsed, independents and incumbents,