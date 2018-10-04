State cancels proposal to open airport in Louisiana refuge

Photo: Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) - Bowing to public pressure, Louisiana officials have canceled a proposal to develop an airstrip in a wildlife refuge.

Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet announced the cancellation Thursday, just before the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission was to have its first public hearing on the proposal.

Montoucet had signed an agreement with the airport's developer, the Grand Isle Independent Levee District, in August without consulting the commission, conservation groups or scientists who conduct research at the refuge.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Audubon Louisiana and other groups blasted the proposal, saying it ran counter to the purpose of a wildlife refuge and would harm critically important habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife.