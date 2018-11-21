State board says campaign funds can't be used for child care

Photo: Morgan Lamandre Twitter

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Ethics Board says a woman running for a state office can't use campaign funds for child care while she attends campaign events.

News outlets report the board's 5-2 Friday vote reverses an 18-year-old ruling that allowed a man to use campaign funds for campaign-related child care. Morgan Lamandre is an attorney for a sexual assault victim's advocacy group in Baton Rouge. She is running as a Democrat for the House District 66 seat against incumbent Republican Rep. Rick Edmonds.

Board member and former state legislator Peppi Bruneau told Lamandre it's her responsibility to balance her priorities. Lamandre and her husband work full time and have a toddler and 6-year-old. The Federal Election Commission ruled this year that congressional candidates can use campaign funds for child care.