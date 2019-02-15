State board reverses ruling, says La. candidates can use campaign funds for child care

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Board of Ethics has reversed its original ruling in the case of a candidate using campaign funds to cover child care expenses incurred during campaign events.

Morgan Lamandre, an attorney who is running as a Democrat for the House District 66 seat, was told in November she could be penalized if she used campaign funds to pay for childcare.

The Advocate reports the board voted 6-4 in favor if revising their decision Friday morning.

“I am excited and encouraged that the Ethics Board reversed its ruling to allow campaign funds to be used for childcare expenses.” Lamandre said after the ruling. "This will ensure that working parents are able to run for office, which will provide an equal playing field to the election process.”