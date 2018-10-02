State audit: Trumpeter's lavish trips may have broken law

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A new state audit says a New Orleans trumpeter and his partner spent nearly $180,000 on trips and entertainment over seven years and may have broken state laws by using donations and grants for themselves.

News agencies report that the audit of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra adds details to earlier allegations against Irvin Mayfield and pianist Ronald Markham. Their attorneys call the report reckless and "contrary to known facts." The two longtime business and musical partners are scheduled for trial next year on federal charges alleging they diverted $1.4 million raised for the New Orleans Public Library system to the jazz orchestra and themselves.

They have pleaded not guilty.