Latest Weather Blog
Start times for some area schools delayed Thursday due to potential severe weather
Some schools will get off to a late start due to the potential for severe weather in Southeast Louisiana Thursday morning.
Late Wednesday afternoon, several parish school systems announced classes would be delayed Thursday.
Classes will dismiss at their regular time unless otherwise stated. See the full list below:
East Baton Rouge Parish
Most parish school times unchanged.
Zachary start times delayed two hours.
Democracy Prep start time delayed two hours, school begins at 10:30 a.m.
Hosanna Christian Academy delayed until 9 a.m.
The Church Academy has canceled classes for Thursday.
West Baton Rouge Parish
Classes for most middle and high schools begin at 9:05 a.m.
Elementary schools and Devall Middle will begin classes at 8 a.m.
Ascension Parish
Start times for most schools delayed an hour.
Schools already delayed by the Sunshine Bridge closure are unaffected.
Pointe Coupee Parish
All start times delayed by an hour.
Tangipahoa Parish
All start times delayed by two hours.
Iberville Parish
All start times delayed by one hour.
East Feliciana Parish
All parish schools canceled.
Silliman Institute in Clinton will NOT have class Thursday, will resume Friday.
West Feliciana Parish
All parish schools canceled.
St. Helena Parish
All parish schools canceled.
**We'll update this story as more schools announce changes.