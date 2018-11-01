Start times for some area schools delayed Thursday due to potential severe weather

Some schools will get off to a late start due to the potential for severe weather in Southeast Louisiana Thursday morning.

Late Wednesday afternoon, several parish school systems announced classes would be delayed Thursday.

Classes will dismiss at their regular time unless otherwise stated. See the full list below:

East Baton Rouge Parish

Most parish school times unchanged.

Zachary start times delayed two hours.

Democracy Prep start time delayed two hours, school begins at 10:30 a.m.

Hosanna Christian Academy delayed until 9 a.m.

The Church Academy has canceled classes for Thursday.

West Baton Rouge Parish

Classes for most middle and high schools begin at 9:05 a.m.

Elementary schools and Devall Middle will begin classes at 8 a.m.

Ascension Parish

Start times for most schools delayed an hour.

Schools already delayed by the Sunshine Bridge closure are unaffected.

Pointe Coupee Parish

All start times delayed by an hour.

Tangipahoa Parish

All start times delayed by two hours.

Iberville Parish

All start times delayed by one hour.

East Feliciana Parish

All parish schools canceled.

Silliman Institute in Clinton will NOT have class Thursday, will resume Friday.

West Feliciana Parish

All parish schools canceled.

St. Helena Parish

All parish schools canceled.

**We'll update this story as more schools announce changes.