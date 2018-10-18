80°
StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine

Thursday, October 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Authorities say StarKist has agreed to plead guilty to price fixing as part of a broad collusion investigation of the canned tuna industry.
  
Federal prosecutors announced the plea agreement Thursday and said the company faces a fine up to $100 million. Bumble Bee Foods last year pleaded guilty to the same charge and paid a $25 million fine.
  
Chicken of the Sea has not been charged because prosecutors say the company exposed the scheme and cooperated with the investigation.
  
Two former Bumble Bee executives and a former StarKist executive also each pleaded guilty to price-fixing charges.
  
Former Bumble Bee chief executive Christopher Lischewski has pleaded not guilty to a price fixing charge.
  
The three companies are accused of conspiring to keep canned tuna prices artificially high between 2010 and 2013.

